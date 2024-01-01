Scoop: Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation was in Cairo to discuss Egypt joining U.S.-led naval coalition in Red Sea
Bahrain is currently the only Arab state participating in Operation 'Prosperity Guardian'
An Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation traveled to Cairo last week to discuss the possibility of Egypt joining the U.S.-led naval coalition against the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, i24NEWS learned Monday. Egypt, however, refused to take an active part in the coalition forces.
