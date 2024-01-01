Division 99 fighters uncover munitions in kindergarten and trapped building

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced they have extended their operations in the Gaza Strip, with Division 99 fighters intensifying efforts in the central region over the past two weeks.

The ongoing activity has resulted in the elimination of numerous terrorists, the destruction of over 100 shafts, and the discovery of significant stockpiles of Hamas munitions, including RPG missiles and ammunition.

Division 99 fighters have conducted dozens of airstrikes on terrorist targets near Gaza City, establishing a firm operational grip on the combat space. This strategic move allows for the expansion of attacks into additional locations and prevents the enemy from reclaiming positions.

IDF Spokesperson

During recent operations, combat team fighters of the 646th Brigade made a startling discovery in the area of a kindergarten, locating a cache of weapons. Additionally, scans conducted by the combat team fighters of the 179th Brigade identified terrorist activity near a building associated with criminal elements.

In response to intelligence indicating the building's surroundings were trapped and operational insights from on-ground commanders, a decision was made to fire a shell at the building.

IDF Spokesperson

The subsequent explosion revealed the building was indeed trapped, emphasizing its use by the terrorist organization Hamas for operational purposes.

Follow the lates with the Israel-Hamas war here>>