"They know their mission, they are carrying it out perfectly so that here, in the Gaza Envelope, life will return to its course," said the Minister

Following a special situation assessment in the village of Dorot, Defense Minister Yoav Galant has announced plans for a gradual return of the surrounding settlements in the northern Gaza Strip, located within a distance of 4-7 kilometers (2-4 miles).

The assessment involved key figures such as Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Col. (ret.) Eyal Zamir, and regional government officials.

Minister Galant toured the kibbutz and emphasized the readiness for residents' return, both from a security and civil perspective, while engaging with standby squad members.

Upon returning from the Gaza Strip, Minister Galant commended the dedication of the fighters facing the enemy to secure the communities surrounding Gaza. He stated, "They know their mission, they are carrying it out perfectly so that here, in the Gaza Envelope, life will return to its course."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741873920137949453 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The decision to return settlements aligns with the recommendations of the IDF and the security establishment. The gradual process, managed by the director of Takuma responsible for the national mission, will prioritize education and address other essential aspects.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The initial phase aims to reintroduce residents to seven settlements, with subsequent phases covering all other settlements in the specified range. The announcement signals a significant step toward restoring normalcy to the affected communities in the Gaza Envelope.

Follow the latest with the Israel-Hamas war here>>