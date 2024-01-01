IDF announces death of Sgt. First Class (res.) Amichai Israel Yehoshua Oster

This, raises the death toll in Gaza ground op to 173

Today, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the tragic death of Sgt. First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster, aged 24, from the 5th Brigade’s 7020th Battalion, hailing from Karnei Shomron.

Sgt. Oster lost his life during intense fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

This somber news brings the toll of fallen troops to 173 since the initiation of the ground offensive against Hamas.

The incident also left two other soldiers from the 7020th Battalion seriously wounded, highlighting the ongoing challenges and sacrifices faced by IDF forces in their efforts to ensure the security and stability of the region. As the nation mourns the loss of another brave soldier, the IDF continues its commitment to safeguarding its citizens and confronting threats to national security.

