Many commented on her video, "my new hero" or "she really gets it."

Rachel Marshall, an 82-year-old New Yorker, has become an unexpected internet sensation after her candid interview with i24NEWS went viral.

Holding up her right middle finger, she declared, "This one is for the Red Cross," and without missing a beat, she raised her left middle finger, adding, "And this one is for the UN, and they deserve it!"

Marshall, who traveled to Israel to volunteer with the Sar-El organization over 18 times and assist the IDF, exuded a can-do attitude during these tumultuous times. She says, many advised her against volunteering in Israel, for her age and due to the heightened security situation- to that she says "they made a mistake thinking that."

In her interview, she expressed her admiration for the troops, stating, "These people are the ones making it possible for all of us to come to Israel." Her bold and humorous gesture resonated with viewers, leading to millions of views across platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Many commenting on her video, "my new hero" or "she really gets it."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1741920073932054818 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a world grappling with the challenges of war, Marshall's spirited commitment to supporting Israel has struck a chord, turning her into a symbol of resilience and solidarity during these trying times.

Follow the latest with the Israel-Hamas war