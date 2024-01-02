IDF issues rare confirmation of overnight strike on Syrian army infrastructure | LIVE UPDATES
The United States has reportedly asked Israel to begin troops withdrawal from areas in the Gaza Strip, according to U.S. media reports
Israel's air force has reportedly attacked terror targets in Damascus overnight, according to Syrian media reports.
Syrian news agency SANA reported from a military source that at 04:35 Israel time, the IDF attacked targets in the Damascus area from the air.
According to the report, only damage was caused, and no injuries have been reported.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE.
More updates on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF issues rare confirmation of overnight strike on Syrian army infrastructure following rocket launches toward Israel
Drone attack over Ebril Airport thwarted
An armed drone was shot down over Erbil Airport in northern Iraq, where American and other international forces are housed
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
WATCH: IDF interrogation of multiple terrorists reveals how Hamas uses human shields
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF eliminates dozens of Hamas terrorists, strikes buildings storing weapons near Gaza coastline
The multifaceted campaign was strategically orchestrated across various regions of the Gaza Strip
Shipping giant Maersk to return to Red Sea route after Houthi attack in reduced capacity
Humanitarian aid: thousands of vaccine doses have started entering the Gaza Strip
Thousands of doses of vaccine against childhood diseases, such as polio and measles, have begun entering the Gaza Strip to respond to the growing humanitarian emergency, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed.
The vaccine shipment entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, and Egypt provided the facilities to keep them cold. Israel announced last week that it would facilitate the introduction of vaccines to help prevent the spread of disease.
Israel steps up strikes in south Gaza overnight
Israel has stepped up strikes in southern Gaza overnight, residents say, despite it saying it had plans to pull back some troops
163 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)
IDF eliminates 4 terrorists in West Bank overnight, one soldier wounded in moderate condition
Israel's air force has reportedly attacked terror targets in Damascus overnight, according to Syrian media reports
According to the report, only damage was caused, and no injuries have been reported.
Iranian warship enters Red Sea as U.S. aircraft carrier leaves Middle East region