The United States has reportedly asked Israel to begin troops withdrawal from areas in the Gaza Strip, according to U.S. media reports

Israel's air force has reportedly attacked terror targets in Damascus overnight, according to Syrian media reports.

Syrian news agency SANA reported from a military source that at 04:35 Israel time, the IDF attacked targets in the Damascus area from the air.

According to the report, only damage was caused, and no injuries have been reported.

