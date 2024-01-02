IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists, strikes buildings near Gaza coastline

The multifaceted campaign was strategically orchestrated across various regions of the Gaza Strip

In an effort to counteract potential threats within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the execution of a concerted operation, uniting sea, air, and ground forces.

The multifaceted campaign was strategically orchestrated across various zones:

Southern Gaza City:

Amidst the Ram Brigade's watch, terrorists were identified within a strategic building. Swift and precise action ensued as an airstrike decimated the structure, uncovering a cache of hidden weaponry, yielding valuable intelligence.

Khan Yunis Region:

The Paratrooper Brigade spearheaded an offensive, uncovering munition storage facilities and dismantling operational centers designed to support nefarious activities.

IDF Spokesperson

Central Gaza:

The 646 Brigade Combat Team's meticulous search yielded the discovery and subsequent dismantling of a weapons production facility, eradicating looming threats posed by rocket launchers.

Jabaliya and Al Buraij Areas:

Focused operations thwarted attempts by terrorists to deploy explosives and drones. Moreover, a pivotal discovery of rocket launchers near a UNRA school in Al Buraij was successfully neutralized.