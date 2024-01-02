IDF takes control of key Hamas stronghold in Gaza after battles above, below ground

Captain Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Staff Sergeant Efraim Yachman, and Staff Sergeant Itay Buton, all from the 52nd Givati Battalion, were killed during the activity

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took control of a key Hamas stronghold in Gaza, termed the "Eastern Outpost," that has been used as an intelligence command center, as well as for controlling terrorist units on the ground, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Captain Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Staff sergeant Efraim Yachman, and Staff sergeant Itay Buton, all from the IDF's 52nd Givati Brigade, were killed during operational activity at the Eastern Outpost in Gaza.

The Eastern Outpost was described as a strategic center of the terrorist organization Hamas, located in Gaza City, with operation rooms used to manage the fighting in the entire Gaza Strip.

Hamas established the stronghold of 37 buildings in the heart of a civilian population, within the vicinity of residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

During the IDF activity, an underground control bunker used by Hamas was also found. According to their findings, the terrorist organization's commanders had been hiding out there while conducting the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

At a depth of about 66 feet, the underground complex included a large operations room and long-term living spaces that belonged to the commanders of Hamas's military wing. During the raids, the IDF found weapons and media in the bunker.

In the outpost area, the IDF located five central shafts which were connected to each other in order to create an extensive tunnel route that allowed access to the central control complex.

The Sheldag special forces unit entered one of the shafts and fought against the enemy underground, in the tunnels. At the end of the fighting, all the terrorists were eliminated. And the entire route of the tunnels was later destroyed.

During one of the raids with the 52nd Givati Battalion, there was a heavy exchange of fire. The IDF soldiers attempted contact while evacuating the wounded and returned fire at the terrorists. The encounter expanded to other buildings in the area of the outpost, the Sheldag special forces unit assisted, but the three Israeli were ultimated killed in action.