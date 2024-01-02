Israeli Defense Minister Gallant addresses IDF troops in Gaza

On his tour in Gaza, Gallant asserted to troops, "if you do not end with a clear decision... you cannot live in the Middle East."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's recent visit to the Gaza Strip alongside Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram culminated in a comprehensive situation assessment with the 99th Division's fighters under Brigadier General Barak Hiram's command.

The visit aimed at gauging the ongoing military efforts and strategizing for the road ahead.

During the inspection, Gallant emphasized the strategic significance of the "humanitarian axis" for advancing gains in the northern Gaza Strip while spotlighting efforts concentrated around the Khan Yunis area.

"We are isolating the Khan Yunis area and the effort will continue as a tree effort. Hamas officials are hiding, (in tunnels) at great depths, so we are already reaching them by all means and it is already happening now."

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Gallant emphasized that the current campaign was of utmost importance

Referring to the severity of the conflict, he highlighted, "Israel was attacked in a brutal, cruel way, with the intention of discouraging us from living here."

He further outlined the dual objective for the ongoing campaign - first, to ensure the safety and return of those living near the Gaza Strip. The second is to make it clear that a situation such as Oct 7., where around 1200 have died and hundreds kidnapped, will never happen again.

Gallant stressed the importance of this definitive resolution, asserting, "There is a double need to win the campaign... if you do not end with a clear decision... you cannot live in the Middle East."

