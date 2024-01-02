Hamas leader to intermediaries: no hostage release without full ceasefire

Qatar and Egypt are serving as intermediaries during the diplomatic efforts

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has conveyed to Qatar and Egypt specific stipulations in regards to the return of Israeli hostages.

According to multiple sources, he said no hostages will be released until there is a complete ceasefire.

In his delivery on Hamas' position to Qatar and Egypt, Haniyeh emphasizing a requirement for "a complete cessation of the aggression" against the Palestinians, helping them and responding to their rightful demands.

The terrorist group continues to state that they are willing to have a national unity government in Gaza, but not one without Hamas.

Additionally, the group demands that a Palestinian state is created, with capital in Jerusalem, and right of return recognized.

The condition tying hostage release to the terrorist group's terms underscores Hamas's determination to control the negotiation.

Qatar and Egypt, serving as intermediaries, play pivotal roles in these diplomatic efforts, reflecting the regional significance of the conflict and the challenges in reaching a lasting resolution.

