Hamas confirms that Saleh Al Aruri, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau has died after the targeted explosion in Beirut

On Tuesday evening, an explosion shook the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh.

Hamas has confirmed the death of Salah Al-Arouri, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau, and Hamas also confirms 2 more officials following the explosion.

While the circumstances surrounding the explosion are currently under investigation, initial reports from the Lebanese state news agency suggest that six other people were killed and several others wounded in in the blast.

According to local sources, the Hamas official was purportedly the target of the explosion. The Da'aheh district, where the incident occurred, is integral to Hezbollah's influence in the region, adding complexity to an already tense situation.

Authorities are diligently examining the incident as more details emerge, shedding light on this event in the center of Beirut.

This is a developing story