IDF announces Staff Sgt. Sufian Dagash, 21, fell in Gaza fighting

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday evening the name of a fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 174.

Two soldiers of the 601st Battalion were heavily wounded in the same incident.

Staff Sgt. Sufian Dagash, 21, fell during a battle in Gaza. He was from the Druze village of Madgar, and in an IDF engineering unit.

