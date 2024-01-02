Who was Saleh Al-Arouri, and why was he targeted in Beirut?

Al-Arouri was Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas and killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

This evening, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, was killed in a targeting strike attributed to Israel using a drone that targeted his office in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Known for spearheading the "convergence of the arenas" strategy, Al-Arouri aimed to bridge the divide between the West Bank and Gaza while fostering collaboration with Iranian proxies, including Hezbollah.

Born in Bani Zeid, Ramallah, Al-Arouri's influence spanned the founding of the notorious Al-Qassam Brigades, where he earned the moniker "the engineer of the battlefield unit."

His legacy was shaped by over 15 years in Israeli prisons, marked by accusations of managing and financing Hamas' military operations, earning him a $5 million U.S. bounty. He also acted as a spokesperson for Hamas on prisoner affairs

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742232238014505246 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Al-Arouri's exile journey took him through Syria, Turkey, Qatar, and Malaysia, ultimately settling in Lebanon's southern suburbs.

Beyond his military prowess, he navigated political responsibilities, serving as Hamas's deputy chairman and West Bank operations commander.

Responding to heightened threats, notably from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Al-Arouri defiantly challenged his adversaries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742225294474297566 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

His death in the alleged Israeli drone strike marks a seismic event in the terrorist organization's leadership.