A recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) sheds light on the Israeli public's divided opinions regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

While only 15% of respondents express a desire for Netanyahu to remain in office post the conflict with Hamas in Gaza, a majority still supports his strategy of dismantling terrorist elements in the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu, who vowed to crush Hamas in response to their Oct. 7 rampage resulting in significant casualties and abductions, faces a challenging landscape.

The nearly three-month offensive has left much of Gaza devastated, raising questions about the efficacy of the intense military pressure employed.

The poll indicates that 56% of participants view continuing the military offensive as the most effective way to secure the release of the remaining 129 hostages in Gaza, while 24% believe a swap deal involving the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners is a preferable approach.

The conflict, allegedly resulting in over 22,000 Palestinian casualties, continues to prompt debates on both the domestic and international fronts, as Israel maintains its commitment to pursuing Hamas leaders.

