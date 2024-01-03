IDF announces death of soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 175

Sergeant first class Meiron Moshe Gersch, from Petach Tikva, 21-years-old, was a fighter in the Yaalom unit and fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning the name of a fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 175.

Sergeant first class Meiron Moshe Gersch, from Petach Tikva, 21-years-old, was a fighter in the Yaalom unit in the Combat Engineering Corps, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday evening, the IDF announced Staff sergeant Sufian Dagash had fallen in combat. The 21-year-old was from the Druze village of Madgar, and also served in the Engineering Corps.

