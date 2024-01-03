U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee is sending a bipartisan delegation to Israel, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip by a few days

Anti-tank fire from Lebanese territory slightly wounded two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers at a military post near the border, following an alleged Israeli targeted strike on senior Hamas officials in Lebanon. There were also at least three attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.

Follow for all our in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war