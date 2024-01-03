English
Anti-tank fire from Lebanese territory slightly wounded two IDF soldiers | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee is sending a bipartisan delegation to Israel, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip by a few days

Anti-tank fire from Lebanese territory slightly wounded two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers at a military post near the border, following an alleged Israeli targeted strike on senior Hamas officials in Lebanon. There were also at least three attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee to send a bipartisan delegation to Israel

IDF announces death of soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 175

IDF Spokesperson
Sergeant first class Meiron Moshe GerschIDF Spokesperson

Sergeant first class Meiron Moshe Gersch, from Petach Tikva, 21-years-old, was a fighter in the Yaalom unit in the Combat Engineering Corps, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

