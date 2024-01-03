Hezbollah's warning to Israel: escalating tensions in shadow of al-Arour's death

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati describing the attack as a “new Israeli crime” that risked dragging Lebanon into war

Amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group, Hezbollah has sent clear warnings to Jerusalem against conducting targeted killings on its home turf.

“Any assassination on Lebanese soil against a Lebanese, Syrian, Iranian or Palestinian will be met with a decisive response. We will not tolerate this, and we will not allow Lebanon to become a new killing field for Israel,”‌‌ Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in August.

Following the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri Tuesday evening, in what foreign media says was an Israeli drone strike, Hezbollah warned that its finger is on the trigger and that the “crime” would not go unpunished. Killed in Beirut alongside two military wing commanders and four other Hamas members, al-Arouri is the most senior Palestinian official assassinated in nearly 20 years.

Hezbollah’s ability to strike Israel is not being underestimated. While it has conducted continuous drone, rocket, mortar, and anti-tank missile attacks against Israel since October 8th, it is the threat to population centers that Israel's security establishment will be concerning itself with.

The Lebanese organization holds one of the world’s largest rocket arsenals - surpassing many Western militaries in scale - with missiles eclipsing the weapons in Hamas’ armory in range, accuracy, and quantity.

Missiles that could pose a threat to cities if Israeli air defenses are overwhelmed by mass launches. Hezbollah would likely aim to do this by saturating Israel’s interceptor systems with dozens of “dumb” rockets, using their launches to screen the guided missiles which represent a far greater danger.

It is for this reason that officials in Jerusalem take the threat of Hezbollah seriously, and have stressed that their fight is with Hamas, and not Hezbollah.

"We are focused on the battle against Hamas, from the beginning, and we will continue to do so,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF’s spokesperson, said during a press conference in the hours after the news broke of al-Arouri’s death.

This line differed from that taken by a number of right-wing Israeli politicians who broke the thinly veiled layer of ambiguity by congratulating Israeli security services on the killing.

“I congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Mossad and the security forces for killing senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut,” Knesset member for the Likud party Danny Danon said on Tuesday evening.

It remains unclear if Hezbollah will back up its threats with real actions. The Iranian proxy may talk large, while simply continuing or escalating its skirmishes along the border with Israel, as it has reasons not to gamble on all out war.

This would likely involve more anti-tank, drone, and indirect fire weapon attacks on Israel’s northern border, covered with bombastic rhetoric, while avoiding serious escalations that would tip Israel into major retaliatory strikes. This would match the pattern of behavior set by Hezbollah throughout this war.

Hezbollah has to take domestic Lebanese factors into account. Politicians and media have condemned Jerusalem for al-Arouri’s death, with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati describing the attack as a “new Israeli crime” that risked dragging Lebanon into war. “It is evident to all that the decision of war rests in Israel's hands, and it is imperative to restrain and halt its aggression,” Mikati said.

But other important figures and community leaders in the country have also recently urged Hezbollah not to provoke Israel. This includes Maronite Christian Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, who raised concerns over extending the war in Gaza into Lebanon.

Lebanon’s chronic economic crisis and political stagnation makes a confrontation with Israel highly risky for Hezbollah - which holds responsibilities as part of the ruling coalition.

How it reacts in the coming days and hours may prove to be a pivotal decision in this war.

