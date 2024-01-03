Any talk of mass relocation of Gazans “an illusion," the diplomatic source added

While Hamas has said it is calling off all hostage deal negotiations following the assassination of its leader Saleh al-Arouri, an Israeli diplomatic source said Wednesday that Qatar’s silence on the matter is being interpreted as “an optimistic sign.”

Analysts have long suggested that Israel has held off on eliminating senior Hamas leaders for fear it would jeopardize any potential hostage releases. The lack of an official Qatari announcement saying talks were being delayed brings some relief that the negotiations may not be entirely scuttled.

Denial of Gazan relocation plans

In response to recent statements by far-right Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding the relocation of a significant portion of Gaza’s residents, the government officially dismissed the suggestions as "baseless illusions."

The source asserted that no country would accept such a move: "No country will take in Gazans — not a million and not 5,000," they said. The diplomatic source added, "Israel is not negotiating with any country on voluntary immigration. We are not in the loop and have not heard about it."

Earlier, the United Stated called out comments by Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, after the far-right officials advocated for a mass migration from Gaza that would leave only a fraction of the enclave's current population.

Flash90

Israel to face South African claims in International Court of Justice

Israel has begun preparations to face South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to dispute the country's 84-page indictment claiming violation of The Hague's Genocide Convention.

The source stated that Israel’s participation is a reflection of the country's dedication to upholding the fundamental principles that established the court. "Israel proudly signed this treaty so that the most terrible event that happened to the Jewish people would not happen again."

South Africa cited statements by Israeli politicians to indicate a deviation from the rules of combat, even when some of them denied or retracted their statements or did not participate in the decision-making.

"Most of the claims are ridiculous" said the diplomatic source.

While Israel has not yet contacted any country to discuss the upcoming trial, Israel's diplomatic representatives intend “to conduct an international campaign to prove that the procedure is unfounded."

Judges from USA, Germany, France and Australia sit on this court, and Israel is planning to appoint a judge as well. "We are in the initial process of finding out who it will be. I estimate that there will be a decision here as well within a day or two. There was no appeal to Alan Dershowitz," said the source, referring to the U.S. attorney and academic who has advised Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the past.