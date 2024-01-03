Baruch was previously confirmed killed in Hamas captivity after being abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) notified the Baruch family today that their son, Sahar Baruch, who was abducted and held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, had been killed during a rescue attempt by a special forces unit on the night of December 8.

After an investigation, the IDF announced they cannot confirm whether he fell victim to Hamas or succumbed to the crossfire during the rescue operation.

His death was initially announced on December 9th, by a joint statement issued by Kibbutz Beeri and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

During the attacks on October 7, Baruch's brother, Idan, also fell victim to the massacre carried out by Hamas.

Sahar was abducted by terrorists from Kibbutz Be'eri, where he was with his grandmother and little brother when Hamas attacked.