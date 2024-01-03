How Hamas arms children for terrorism: previously unseen images revealed by IDF

"Children receive military training from a young age, both theoretical and practical,"

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) presented previously unseen images on Wednesday, shedding light on how terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas and Islamic Jihad, exploit children in the Gaza Strip for military activities and indoctrinate them with hatred towards Israel and Jews.

The IDF statement emphasized that children in Gaza are subjected to early education in animosity, both in schools and through youth movements and camps.

"Children receive military training from a young age, both theoretical and practical," the IDF statement noted. Even during times of relative calm, Hamas organizes summer camps where children are taught various military skills, including shooting guns, navigating tunnels, confronting tanks, and even engaging in simulated soldier kidnappings. These camps serve as initial training grounds for the military wing of Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

Israeli intelligence estimates that a considerable number of minors are actively involved with terrorist organizations like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Disturbingly, during the ongoing conflict, Hamas continues to exploit minors for various tasks, including sending children to deliver messages and munitions.

The IDF highlighted a previous disclosure regarding Hamas' "Zeytoun" battalion, exposing the terrorist group's strategy of using children to transport ammunition, as the IDF is less likely to harm them intentionally.

IDF Spokesperson

One tactic outlined in the IDF's findings involves hiding explosives within bags of vegetables carried by children.

The belief is that the IDF would avoid targeting children, inadvertently turning them into unwitting carriers of dangerous payloads. Additionally, children are dispatched into combat zones after attacks to assess damage and relay information to terrorists hiding in shelters.