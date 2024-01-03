IDF destroys Hamas tunnels underneath Al-Shifa in Gaza- without destroying hospital

This targeted approach allowed humanitarian activities at the hospital to continue without disruption

The Israeli Defenes Forces (IDF) released footage of dismantling Hamas terror tunnels below the Al-Shifa Hospital area without damaging the hospital complex.

The underground passages, spanning approximately 250 meters beneath and around Shifa Hospital, were exposed and systematically destroyed by the IDF's combat team.

The unveiled documentation showcases the meticulous operation carried out by the Yalam unit, highlighting the intricate nature of the tunnel route that connected to several key terrorist centers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1742591903621611893 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite the full destruction of the underground infrastructure, the above-ground structure of Shifa Hospital remained unharmed. This targeted approach allowed humanitarian activities at the hospital to continue without disruption.

The tunnel route's existence underscores Hamas's reach: utilizing hospital facilities for the underground networks connected to nearby shafts.

These tunnels have served as a concealed conduit for terrorist activities, allowing them to operate covertly beneath the surface.

Read more stories like this>>

•IDF takes control of key Hamas stronghold in Gaza after battles above, below ground>>

•How Hamas arms children for terrorism: previously unseen images revealed by IDF>>

•Hezbollah's warning to Israel: escalating tensions in shadow of al-Arour's death>>