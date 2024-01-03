On another front, the U.S. gave the Iranian-backed Houthis an ultimatum to stop attacking international shipping or bear 'the consequences'

Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel have been occurring almost daily, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responding with artillery or airstrikes. Following an unclaimed targeted assassination of a senior Hamas official in Beirut, the Lebanese terror group warned it will not "go unanswered." On another front, the U.S. gave the Houthis an ultimatum to stop attacking international shipping or bear "the consequences."

To catch up on the full events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war