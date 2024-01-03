Large rocket barrage to southern Israel, reports of extensive IDF raid in WB | LIVE UPDATES
On another front, the U.S. gave the Iranian-backed Houthis an ultimatum to stop attacking international shipping or bear 'the consequences'
Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel have been occurring almost daily, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responding with artillery or airstrikes. Following an unclaimed targeted assassination of a senior Hamas official in Beirut, the Lebanese terror group warned it will not "go unanswered." On another front, the U.S. gave the Houthis an ultimatum to stop attacking international shipping or bear "the consequences."
Hezbollah warned Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, that Israel was tracking his every move - Lebanese report
Two rockets intercepted over Ashkelon
🚨Large rocket barrage from Gaza: Sirens sound in Ashkelon and southern Israel
U.S. Secretary of State will travel to Israel as part of Middle East trip - report
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, after 14 hours without
Iran's Supreme Leader urges 'strategic patience' to avoid direct confrontation with U.S. - report
IDF operating in the West Bank - report
Hezbollah confirms death of four operatives, including a local commander
EU diplomatic chief sends condolences to Iranian counterpart, following deadly terror attack
