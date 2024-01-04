5 Hamas special unit members surrender to IDF in Khan Yunis

The Nukhba fighters surrendered after the IDF destroyed the tunnel shaft preventing the terrorists from reinforcing eliminated earlier Khan Yunis Brigade

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday reported continuing fighting in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. According to the statement, Israeli troops killed "many terrorists" of the Northern and Eastern Battalions of the Khan Yunis Brigade.

Israeli military also destroyed Hamas's infrastructure "above the ground and below the ground [including tunnel shafts], significantly damaging the group's capacities and control structures in the area."

The IDF reported detaining five members of the Nukhba Force, the naval commandos in a special forces unit of Hamas. The terrorists are said to have surrendered as the IDF troops destroyed the tunnel shaft in Khan Yunis that the Nukhba fighters intended to use to access the Khan Yunis Brigade for reinforcement.

"During the investigation, the terrorists testified that as a result of the underground attacks carried out by the fighters of the 4th Brigade, many terrorists were killed, including two company commanders of the Northern and Eastern Battalions of the Khan Yunis Brigade" of Hamas, read the statement.

