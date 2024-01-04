Deputy IDF chief Amir Baram joins a combat operation on Gaza's frontline

He 'risked his life shoulder to shoulder with us, in order to be an integral part, an active and integral part in this war' says Major Ravid Elfasi

A simple talk was insufficient for the Israeli military’s Deputy Chief of General Staff, Major General Amir Baram, when he entered Gaza to provide a situational update for a regiment of officers-in-training, the man second only to the Chief of Staff went on to lead a face-to-face battle with terrorists.

The major general arrived with his entourage of two bodyguards for what was expected to be a typical situational report, mixed with important explanations for the frontline officers and their cadets in training, but at the end of the briefing, the deputy chief called on another brigade to get ready for an operation with the officers.

“Leading a group of lions,” a fellow officer, Major Ravid Elfasi, recounted in an interview with Israel Hayom, “there was then an encounter with three to six terrorists in a building, with wounded from another combat team.”

Baram went on to lead the battle from the front, entering the building with his weapon and entering face-to-face combat with the terrorists. The wounded were thus rescued and given medical attention.

“The moment I won’t forget from this was event was the Deputy Chief of General Staff, a well-defined protected individual with two personal bodyguards, telling my combat team with blessings, ‘move aside,’ and entering to lead the combat with terrorists,” Elfasi confided to Israel Hayom.

“You tell yourself, he’s the Deputy Chief of General Staff, he’s there to lead the war, accompanied by the thought that the most senior officials enter to give motivational talks, not for combat,” Elfasi added.

For the troops that were there, in combat together with Baram, there’s a new confidence that the major general will use the new battle experience in Gaza to make decisions from a deep familiarity with the terrain, as well as the face-to-face fighting with fellow soldiers against the enemy.

“The deputy chief of staff risked his life shoulder to shoulder with us, in order to be an integral part, an active and integral part in this war,” Elfasi told Israel Hayom that it won’t be forgotten by those that saw the major general on the battlefield, Baram “for one night understood the picture of the battle in the most transparent and clean way possible.”

“I am proud that we have such commanders. If there were doubts before the war or during the war about the commanders who brought us this far, I think that night, at least about one of them, I realized that there was someone to trust,” Elfasi concluded.