IDF and Shin Bet kill senior PIJ member in northern Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced on Thursday that they have killed a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander in an airstrike in northern Gaza.

The IDF said that Mamdoh Lulu served as the lead ops officer for PIJ in the region.

Lulu also acting as a liaison between Gaza heads and leaders abroad, according to the IDF and Shin Bet security service. He routinely directed attacks on Israeli targets.

Israel says the strike specifically targeted Lulu due to his key role initiating anti-Israel violence from Gaza, both preceding and amid the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Officials praised precision intelligence and coordination in taking out a strategic terroritst adversary even as the fighting between the sides continues.