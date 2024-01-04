Hezbollah pulls back forces 2 miles from Israel border - report

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has reportedly withdrawn some of its forces stationed along the tense border with Israel to positions two miles deeper into Lebanon over the past couple weeks.

Sources describe the move to The Economist as a tactical bid to avoid provoking a major clash with Israeli forces.

Israel's Defense Minister recently warned time was running out for a diplomatic arrangement removing Hezbollah fighters from the volatile border as mandated by a UN resolution. Absent progress, minister Yoav Gallant suggested Israel could unilaterally step up attacks - likely spurring wide war.

"The window of time for a diplomatic solution is short. We are obligated to return the northern residents to their homes upon the changing of the security situation on the border," said Gallant.

The past month has seen Israel heavily bombarding Hezbollah posts within Lebanon while trading regular cross-border fire. But the report from The Economist report cited by Israeli media claims the pressure has now compelled Hezbollah to redeploy certain units by 2 miles.

Experts contend the partial pullback aims to deter Israel from further strikes that might compel all-out retaliation, but Israel insists a comprehensive Hezbollah exit from the area remains imperative for its security.

Tensions have soared along the frontier since the October outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorist in Gaza.

The cross-border fire has killed numerous Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah terrorists in ensuring months.