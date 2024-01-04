Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant paid a visit to the tense Gaza border area on Wednesday, witnessing ongoing clashes while defiantly declaring expanded military action to come against Hamas terrorists.

Galant conferred with Gaza division commanders conducting operations in the territory's north, center and south.

He described intense campaigns to demolish Hamas infrastructure and underground networks used to make and supply rockets.

"In the north of Gaza, the forces are completing the current mission, they are reorganizing with the intention of carrying out raids and airstrikes soon," Galant stated.

IDF Spokesperson

Issuing a direct warning to Gaza fighters at the frontline, the defense chief told them to stop counting on an IDF withdrawal. "They need to start counting until the end of their lives on earth, it will come soon," he said.

Galant used the high-profile visit to reinforce Israeli resolve, vowing to local units that "we will go and intensify the action" rather than halting counterterror operations in the face of mounting casualties.

The trip saw Galant witnessing fierce clashes in Gaza's central region first-hand while bringing media to document exchanges of fire. He later conducted a situation assessment with divisional staff.