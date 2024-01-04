IDF uncovers and demolishes Hamas weapons site in central Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that its forces have uncovered and demolished a Hamas underground weapon manufacturing facility during a raid on the terrorist group's central Gaza coastal compound last week.

According to the IDF spokesman, reservist brigades entered the site, locating multiple tunnel access shafts leading to a sprawling militant tunnel network spanning hundreds of meters.

Troops also found caches of mortars, grenades and anti-tank missiles stashed at the location.

Forces subsequently detected additional shafts providing entrance to a complex tunnel offshoot. There, they discovered machines, explosive materials, and components used by Hamas to increase rocket range - likely referring to enhancement of the terror group's indigenous projectile capabilities.

After completing the operation, IDF combat engineers fully destroyed the tunnel routes to inhibit potential reuse by Hamas militants.

The discovery and demolition raid represents the latest attempt by Israeli ground units to degrade Hamas's military infrastructure and limit their ability to threaten civilians. It also shows the persistence of subterranean development.