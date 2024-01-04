Netanyahu: Israel "committed to fundamental change to Lebanon border"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's unwavering commitment to reshaping its border with Lebanon during a meeting with senior U.S. Presidential Adviser Amos Hochstein.

Held at the Prime Minister's Office in Tel Aviv, the discussion centered on ensuring the return of northern residents to their homes with a renewed sense of security amid the clashes with the Hezbollah terrorist group since October 7.

"We are resolute in bringing about fundamental change along our border with Lebanon, ensuring our citizens' safety and restoring peace to our northern region," Netanyahu stated emphatically during the meeting.

Highlighting Israel's determined stance, Netanyahu reaffirmed that achieving this objective remains a top priority, expressing a strong preference for diplomatic channels while remaining open to alternative approaches.

"The security of our people is paramount. We will persist until this goal is realized, be it through diplomatic means or otherwise," Netanyahu emphasized in his dialogue with Adviser Hochstein.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Addressing recent events, Netanyahu conveyed Israel's unwavering unity and determination, stating, "Following the tragic events of October 7, Israel stands more determined and unified than ever before. Our neighbors will witness our resolve in the south, in the north, and across all arenas."

AFP/DALATI AND NOHRA

Hochstein arrived in Israel as reports surfaced on Thursday that Hezbollah had tactically retreated its forces over 2 miles from the border.

The Biden advisor is expected to visit Beirut following the conclusion of his trip to the Jewish state.