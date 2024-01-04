Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will submit to the war cabinet on Thursday evening a plan for the future of the Gaza Strip, once Hamas has been defeated. Before the planned meeting, he presented its outline to the press.

“Hamas will no longer rule Gaza, and Israel will not rule Gaza on a civilian level,” declared Yoav Gallant in the preamble.

It should be noted that the plan is in contradiction with Washington's desire to see the Palestinian Authority take control of Gaza after the war.

This initially provides for the establishment of local Palestinian committees "not hostile to Israel and incapable of acting against it," which will be assigned to the management of civil affairs.

According to the plan, the local administration of the Palestinians will thus rely on the capacities of the existing administrative mechanism in the Gaza Strip, and on local committees composed of Gazans whose appointment must be approved by Israel.

He also rejected any possibility of Jewish resettlement in the territory.

“Once the objectives of the war are achieved, Israel will not be civilly responsible for Gaza, and there will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip,” he said. This is a position contrary to that of the government's religious and far-right parties, which are pushing to encourage immigration of Palestinians from Gaza and restore settlements.

Secondly, an international force composed of moderate Arab countries as well as the United States and Europe will assume responsibility for the reconstruction and economic rehabilitation of the territory.

Israel, for its part, will retain the capacity to operate militarily in the Gaza Strip without restriction. “Israel will maintain its freedom of military action in the Gaza Strip – without limits,” the Defense Minister stressed.

Gallant must also present a plan for the Rafah terminal on the border with Egypt, itself riddled with Hamas smuggling tunnels. The minister indicated that "a joint operation would be carried out by Israel and Egypt in cooperation with the United States, to ensure the effective isolation of the border between Gaza and Egypt, and the control of the entry of goods by physical and technological means.

The plan presented was very strongly criticized by the far-right minister, Betzalel Smotrich. "Gallant's plan for the 'day after' is a repeat of the 'day before' October 7. We must be able to think outside the box and change paradigms, in particular by encouraging voluntary immigration of Palestinians and exercising total security control which could include the reestablishment of Jewish settlements,” he said.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari criticized the fact that Yoav Gallant's plan was made public at this stage, saying it could "serve the enemy." “It is inappropriate to talk about it in the media and reveal the details to the enemy,” he said during his daily press briefing.