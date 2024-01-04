IDF: 3 missing Israelis from October 7 being held hostage by Hamas

Israel's military announced Wednesday that three Israelis previously listed as missing are now believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza.

The update raises the total number of Israelis held captive in Gaza to 136.

The names of the three newly designated captives were temporarily withheld at their families' request.

Two of them were later identified by media as Tel Aviv resident Hanan Yablonka and Idan Shtivi of Ganei Tikva.

Yablonka's father voiced some relief to Israeli TV station N12 upon receiving word, while noting the family still lacks information on his son's condition in captivity.

"We now have hope. We've known for almost 100 days that he might have been captured - now we have received the positive news. We don't know his condition, but we hope to understand more in the near future."

Hamas abducted over 250 Israelis during an unprecedented attack on October 7th, though Israel has secured the release of some of the women and children.