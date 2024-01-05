As Israel's war against Hamas has passed a 90-day mark, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday will arrive to the Middle East. During his regional trip, he will visit Israel, the West bank as well as Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Blinken will raise the questions of civilians' protection amid Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in Gaza, hostages release, U.S. and Israel's "shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza," read the U.S. Department of State's press release.

U.S. State Secretary is also to discuss other fronts of the ongoing conflict, "including deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon."

The statement reiterated that the U.S. goal is to ensure peace in the region which includes "tangible steps toward the realization of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security."

