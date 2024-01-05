IDF attacks over 100 terrorist targets in Gaza within 24 hours | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. top diplomat will visit Israel, the West Bank as well as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Greece amid fears of the Israel-Hamas war spillover
As Israel's war against Hamas has passed a 90-day mark, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday will arrive to the Middle East. During his regional trip, he will visit Israel, the West bank as well as Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Blinken will raise the questions of civilians' protection amid Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in Gaza, hostages release, U.S. and Israel's "shared commitment to facilitating the increased, sustained delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, and ensuring that Palestinians are not forcibly displaced from Gaza," read the U.S. Department of State's press release.
U.S. State Secretary is also to discuss other fronts of the ongoing conflict, "including deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon."
The statement reiterated that the U.S. goal is to ensure peace in the region which includes "tangible steps toward the realization of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security."
IDF attacks over 100 terrorist targets in Gaza within 24 hours
In Bureij refugee camp, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported clashing with armed terrorists who attempted to attack an Israeli tank. A drone followed the terrorist squad fleeing the area allowing Air Forces fighter jet to target the cell's hide-out, killing the terrorists.
In Khan Yunis, the IDF troops overnight "struck the launch pads and during a number of engagements with terrorists in the area, killed a number of the operatives," read the statement.
Combative security cabinet meeting implodes as ideological divide over post-war Gaza weighs on coalition
'UNRWA is doing important work and cannot be blamed for Hamas using civilian infrastructure,' the White House spokesperson John Kirby said, dismissing criticism of the Agency