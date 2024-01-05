Kibbutz Nir Oz announces its resident Tamir Adar was killed on Oct. 7

Kibbutz Nir Oz on Friday announced that its resident Tamir Adar, 38, was killed on October 7. A husband and a father of two - a 7-year older and a 3-year older, - a farmer and an educator, he was previously believed to be alive in Hamas's captivity.

His body is said to remain in the Gaza Strip.

His family said Tamir was a family man and always loved people and nature. He was also a big Maccabi Tel Aviv fan.

"Tamir loved music, especially Israeli artist Meir Ariel. Just two days before his death, Meir's son sang Tamir's favourite Meir Ariel song 'Seeds of Summer' at an event honoring Tamir," read the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum statement.

"He was a very friendly man, and had many close friends. He was a deep, sensitive conversationalist with a clever sense of humor. The kind of person who always smiles and loves life in its simplicity."

Tamir was a grandson of a Holocaust survivor Yaffa Adar, 85, who was kidnapped by the terrorists from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7 and released from Gaza during the ceasefire in November.

Wolfson Hospital

