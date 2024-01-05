IDF uncovers Hamas 'Terror Tower' weapon stockpiles in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that the military uncovered a major Hamas militant base this week in the "Towers neighborhood" of central Gaza, seizing large weapon stockpiles and destroying military facilities.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said forces completed operations alongside special ops to clear buildings functioning as rocket launching sites, sniper nests and tunnel access points. Several terrorists were killed amid heavy clashes.

Infrastructure demolished include a chemical weapons laboratory, a shaft network, rocket launchers and adjacent supply warehouses.

Troops also recovered an arsenal of rifles, machine guns and grenade launchers with vast amounts of ammunition.

IDF Spokesperson

The successful raid delivered another strategic blow to Hamas terror capabilities and infrastructure as the IDF sustains pressure on the group.

The discovery once again revealed the extent of militant armament and fortification amid a brutal and costly urban battlefield.