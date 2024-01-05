Israel in talks with Chad and Rwanda to welcome Palestinians from Gaza - report

Israel is in talks with Rwanda and Chad to welcome thousands of residents from the Gaza Strip.

The two African countries have agreed to continue discussions with Israel on this subject, unlike other countries which have refused the very principle of moving the Gazan population, Zman Israel reported on Friday, citing a political official.

The same source indicated that negotiations are underway with Mossad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We must move forward with this solution while paying close attention to international reactions that could interpret it as a forced transfer and not a voluntary migration,” he added. “This is why we work closely with legal advisors,” he said.

According to this politician, the principle is to grant a generous financial subsidy to any Palestinian who wishes to leave Gaza, as well as significant aid to the host country, which would notably include military aid.

A member of Israel's political and security cabinet told Zman Israel, "there is no other solution for Gaza residents other than immigration. They have nowhere to return to today. Gaza is destroyed and has no future because it will remain that way.”

Rwanda and Chad have good relations with Israel and Rwandan President Paul Kagame has already made an official visit to the Jewish state. Rwanda is also experiencing a boom in the construction sector but faces a labor shortage. The arrival of thousands of Palestinians is therefore seen as a possible solution.

Chad, 60 percent of whose population is Sunni Muslim, established diplomatic relations with Israel in 2019 and Benjamin Netanyahu visited there for the occasion. In February last year it was the turn of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby to come to Israel.

On Thursday, the same media revealed that Israel would hold secret discussions with Congo with a view to "voluntary" resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza in the country. “Congo would be willing to welcome several thousand Palestinian migrants,” said a senior source within the security cabinet.