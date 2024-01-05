Families of Israeli Hostages plan protest at Kerem Shalom crossing

Relatives of Israelis being held captive in Gaza announced plans to demonstrate Tuesday at the Kerem Shalom border crossing to highlight lack of humanitarian access to Hamas hostages.

Shai Wenkert, father of a hostage suffering medical issues, told Israel's Channel 12 that the protest aims to contrast daily truckloads of Gazan aid against deprivations forced on the hostages.

He stated the goal is to pressure concessions tying captive relief to general assistance.

Reportedly, 100 supply trucks now enter Gaza daily, far below pre-war levels but still significant given barred access to captives for months. Organizers say withholding overall aid is not the objective.

“It’s not because we don’t think they don’t deserve aid,” Wenkert says of Gazans to Channel 12, saying the protest was not a move to hold the aid from reaching needed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

