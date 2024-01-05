Hezbollah conducted 670 operations on Israeli border since Oct 8, says Nasrallah

In a recent address, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah asserted that his organization has executed a staggering 670 military operations on Israel's border since October 8.

Nasrallah, known for his provocative statements, detailed the intensity of the attacks, claiming an average of 6-7 activities per day.

According to Nasrallah, "no site along the border has been spared", with relentless strikes targeting not only outposts but also technical and intelligence equipment. He boasted that 48 outposts experienced multiple attacks.

The Hezbollah leader emphasized the use of various means, including anti-tank missiles, in these operations.

"The first aim of our northern front is to put pressure on the enemy to stop its aggression on Gaza, and the second aim is to draw resources from the IDF near Gaza, to ease the burden on the Palestinian resistance."

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

"The continuous attacks on the border have exhausted Israel," declared Nasrallah, suggesting a strategic success for Hezbollah. The veracity of these claims remains uncertain, with skepticism arising about the accuracy of the reported figures. Some experts posit that Nasrallah's statements might be directed towards a domestic audience in Lebanon to justify the sacrifices made by Hezbollah fighters.

He further stated that the ongoing operations on the Lebanon-Israel border presented a "historic opportunity for Lebanon to liberate land occupied by Israel." He said, "residents of northern Israel would be the first to pay the price if a full-scale war were to erupt."

In the speech, Nasrallah also linked Hezbollah's actions to the recent assassination of a Hamas leader in Beirut, saying they have to counter-strike because "the entire nation of Lebanon would be exposed if they failed to react."