What is the future of Gaza after the war?

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has put forward a proposal outlining the future governance of Gaza once the ongoing conflict concludes.

The plan, unveiled on Friday, suggests a shift towards "limited Palestinian domination over the territory," with a notable assertion that Hamas will no longer control Gaza. Instead, Israel aims to retain overall control of security in the region.

Under the proposed framework, a multinational force would be assigned the task of rebuilding the territory, particularly in areas severely affected by the recent conflict. Egypt, as a neighboring country, would also have an unspecified role in the plan, adding a regional dimension to the proposed governance structure.

Crucially, the plan delineates that Palestinians would assume responsibility for managing the day-to-day affairs of the territory. Gallant emphasized, "Gaza residents are Palestinian, so Palestinian agencies will be in charge, provided there are no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel."

The project was not extensively discussed during the cabinet meeting, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the proposal. However, post-war discussions about the future of Gaza have sparked deep disagreements within Israel.

The presented plan introduces a complex mix of international involvement, regional partnerships, and a delicate balance of power.