Terrorist infrastructure uncovered under Blue Beach Hotel in Gaza Strip

In a recent operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) discovered a Hamas terrorist infrastructure beneath the 'Blue Beach Hotel' in the northern Gaza Strip.

The operation targeted seven tunnel shafts housing terrorist quarters used by Hamas militants for planning and executing attacks both above and below ground.

The IDF's Yahalom Unit utilized various methods to identify the routes of the tunnels, leading to the successful destruction of the infrastructure during the course of this week.

IDF Spokesperson

The Blue Beach Hotel tunnels became a shelter for Hamas terrorists, who not only stored weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, explosives, and drones, but also launched attacks on IDF forces from the hotel.

In response, IDF forces engaged in combat, exchanging fire with dozens of entrenched Hamas terrorists within the hotel.

IDF Spokesperson

Over the past few months, reservists from the 14th Battalion have been actively operating in three key locations in the northern Gaza Strip: north of Jabalya, Beit Hanoun, and Gaza City. Their combat efforts focused on destroying weapon stockpiles, missile launch sites, and underground command centers utilized by Hamas.

The discovery of the terrorist infrastructure under the Blue Beach Hotel highlights the multifaceted challenges faced by security forces in combating Hamas activities.

Read more stories like this>>

•Germany warns of "very real" Israel-Hezbollah war risk amid border fire>>

•The day after: Gallant presents plan for post-Hamas Gaza Strip>>

•IDF uncovers and demolishes Hamas weapons site in Gaza>>