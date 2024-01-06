IDF identifies 40 launches towards northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
Regular visit by the UN peacekeeping chief comes 'during an extraordinarily challenging time,' said the UN spokesperson
The United Nations (UN) Undersecretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Saturday will visit to three peacekeeping missions across the Middle East, a UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said on Friday.
"The visit is one that he conducts regularly. But, on this occasion, it is taking place during an extraordinarily challenging time," she said.
Lacroix is scheduled to arrive in Syria on Saturday. He will then go to Beirut and southern Lebanon amid the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.
Finally,UN peacekeeping chief will visit the UN Truce Supervision Organization headquarters in Jerusalem. According to the spokesperson's statement, Lacroix will meet Israeli government and military officials.
U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hamas financiers
Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah is known for his close ties to Iranian entities and played a role in transferring tens of millions of dollars to Hamas
UK Finance Minister says Houthis' Red Sea shipping attacks could impact British economy
Maritime security incident reported in the Bab al-Mandab area in the Red Sea - UK maritime group
IDF locates military vests hidden by Hamas in UNRWA bags in Gaza City hospital, destroys weapon storage facility in Khan Yunis
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported conducting a targeted raid in Gaza City resulting in locating Nukhba military vests "concealed by Hamas in UNRWA bags in a medical clinic. In an adjacent building, the troops located RPGs, AK-47s, and ammunition."
Additionally, during the operation in Khan Yunis, Israeli troops killed "terrorists from the ground and the air, and destroyed a number of tunnel shafts" as well as destroyed a weapons storage facility with "dozens of AK-47s, remotely detonated explosive devices, RPGs, and over 100 cartridges."
In Beit Lahia and Al-Furqan, the IDF troops identified terrorists "using drones to attack the troops" and used Israeli UAVs to strike the terrorists.
Hezbollah claims to have launched 62 rockets towards Israel as an 'initial response to [the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Saleh] al-Arouri's assassination'
Drone alert sirens sound in north Golan near Syrian border
Rocket, drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel
IDF reports approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel identified, striking a terrorist cell involved in the launches
Explosions heard near the Mount Meron after sirens sound in 94 northern border towns - report
UAV alert sirens sound in northern Israel near border with Lebanon
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, enters the Red Sea as a part of the U.S. effort to prevent Houthis' attacks on merchant ships - U.S. Naval Institute
Pro-Iran militia Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance claims attacking two U.S. bases in Syria: Al-Tanf and Ash Shaddadi - report