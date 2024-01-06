The United Nations (UN) Undersecretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Saturday will visit to three peacekeeping missions across the Middle East, a UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said on Friday.

"The visit is one that he conducts regularly. But, on this occasion, it is taking place during an extraordinarily challenging time," she said.

Lacroix is scheduled to arrive in Syria on Saturday. He will then go to Beirut and southern Lebanon amid the hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

Finally,UN peacekeeping chief will visit the UN Truce Supervision Organization headquarters in Jerusalem. According to the spokesperson's statement, Lacroix will meet Israeli government and military officials.

