IDF finds terrorist vests hidden in UNRWA bags in Gaza clinic

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers conducting recent Gaza urban raids located a stash houses of Hamas weapons and terror gear, the military said this week.

Troops in one area uncovered rocket propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles hidden adjacent to a health clinic

Bags belonging to the UN Relief Works Agency facility were also found containing military vests used by Hamas special forces. In the militant stronghold of Khan Younes, multiple tunnel access shafts were destroyed as soldiers faced gun battles.

IDF Spokesperson

An expansive arms cache uncovered separately contained dozens of guns, abundant ammunition, and explosives for ambushes.

The IDF said numerous terrorists were "neutralized" across the Gaza ground fighting.