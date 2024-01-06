U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hamas financiers

The U.S. State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the capture of five key Hamas financiers, or dismantling the Palestinian terror group's financial networks.

This initiative comes after the imposition of four rounds of U.S. sanctions against Hamas, following the deadly attack perpetrated by the group on Israeli soil on October 7, which left nearly 1,200 people dead.

The United States has officially designated these five individuals as terrorists. Among them, a certain Hamza, operating from Sudan, was involved in the transfer of approximately 20 million dollars to Hamas. He is also linked to former Sudanese President Omar Bashir and various Islamist groups destabilizing Sudan.

Another, Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, is known for his close ties to Iranian entities and played a role in transferring tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including its military wing, from Qatar in October.

The State Department specifies that the rewarded information concerns Hamas's sources of income, its main donors, the financial institutions facilitating its transactions, the front companies providing dual-use technologies to the group, as well as the criminal schemes profiting from it.

These funds likely played a crucial role in preparing for the October 7 attacks.

The New York Times reported last month that Israeli intelligence acquired detailed information about Hamas's extensive financial operations in 2018, but failed to intervene to stop those activities or the flow of money to the group. These funds likely played a crucial role in preparing for the October 7 attacks, according to Israeli and American officials cited in the report.

The newspaper also reveals that documents found on the computer of a senior Hamas official detail global assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Among them are Sudanese Hamas companies operating in various sectors, two skyscrapers in the United Arab Emirates and other real estate-related businesses in Algeria and Turkey.

