IDF: Dismantlement of Hamas's terror infrastructure in northern Gaza completed

The dismantling of Hamas's military infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip has been completed, IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Saturday.

Hagari outlined the Hamas modus operandi, which relies heavily on utilizing civilian infrastructure for launching rockets and constructing underground tunnels.

He announced that the dismantling of Hamas consists of five objectives: targeting commanders, purging the area of terrorists, gathering intelligence, locating and destroying rockets, and eliminating the subterranean capabilities.