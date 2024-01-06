English
IDF provides up-to-date photo of Hamas chief Muhammad Deif

The photograph appears to contradict reports that the terror mastermind is near-paralized

Mahammad Deif
Mahammad DeifIsrael Defense Forces

The Israeli military on Saturday published an up-to-date photo of Hamas chief Muhammad Deif that appears to disprove reports that the terror mastermind is near-paralyzed.

The photo was found on a computer seized from terrorists in the Gaza Strip, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is at war against Hamas.

