IDF provides up-to-date photo of Hamas chief Muhammad Deif

The Israeli military on Saturday published an up-to-date photo of Hamas chief Muhammad Deif that appears to disprove reports that the terror mastermind is near-paralyzed.

The photo was found on a computer seized from terrorists in the Gaza Strip, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is at war against Hamas.