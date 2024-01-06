Initial report of an Israeli man killed by gunfire in the West Bank | LIVE UPDATES
After 3 months of war, IDF completely dismantles terror infrastructure in northern Gaza; Israel reiterates 'ready to act in Lebanon' if diplomacy fails
After 3 months of war in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said over the weekend that Hamas terror infrastructure has been completely dismantled in the northern part of the Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli officials met with the U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein and reiterated a military intervention was ready if diplomatic efforts failed to secure the border with Lebanon.
Initial report of an Israeli man killed by gunfire in the West Bank
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported a man in his 30s was killed by gunfire in the West Bank area, and the background of the incident was under review.
"We quickly arrived at the scene, we saw a 30-year-old man sitting in a car unconscious without a pulse or breathing and suffering from gunshot wounds in his body. We performed medical tests, but his injury was fatal and we had to determine his death," a MDA paramedic reported.
U.S. Secretary of State lands in Jordan, amid multi-legged Middle East trip
