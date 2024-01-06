After 3 months of war in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said over the weekend that Hamas terror infrastructure has been completely dismantled in the northern part of the Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli officials met with the U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein and reiterated a military intervention was ready if diplomatic efforts failed to secure the border with Lebanon.

