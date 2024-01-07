Qatar tells hostage families: Hamas leader's death complicates deal talks

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with other senior officials, informed families of six hostages held in Gaza that the elimination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut this week has made efforts to reach a new agreement much more difficult, Axios reported.

According to the report, citing a Qatari official and an Israeli source, the hostages' families had been in Doha to share the personal stories of their loved ones held in Gaza and to push for negotiations that would secure their release.

The Qatari Prime Minister, for his part, underlined the complexity of the ongoing negotiations and outlined the multiple challenges faced by Doha in the quest for a new agreement, reportedly saying the challenges were exacerbated by the rise in tensions following the death of Al-Arouri.

Such an unprecedented meeting testified to the importance attached to the hostage issue by the Prime Minister and his government, a Qatari official was cited by the Axios report.

Dmitry Astakhov / Sputnik / AFP

Qatar and Egypt have reportedly been working to facilitate indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in order to reach an agreement for the release of at least 40 hostages in return for a suspension of hostilities in Gaza for several weeks and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The meeting comes as American and European officials are in the region, attempting to quell rising tensions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Qatar in the coming days to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as efforts to secure the release of hostages, reduce regional tensions and avoid escalation in Lebanon, the State Department said ahead of his trip.