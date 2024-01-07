Israel and Egypt held at least four meetings during the past two weeks discussing the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said on Sunday. Namely, the talks covered the matter of the Gaza-Egypt border and its security regulation.

According to the report, Cairo pulled out of the negotiations after Israel asked to be informed about the border security violations. Additionally, Egypt refused to allow the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to conduct airstrikes in the area, including Egyptian territory, said Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

However, the talks did "come a long way," according to an Egyptian source cited by the report.

According to the report citing an Egyptian source familiar with the talks, Israel proposed to revive a part of the 1978 Camp David Accords that dealt with the security arrangements along the Gaza-Egypt border in the Sinai peninsula.

The parties are said to have discussed advanced border security measures including "installing underground sensors along the border to detect tunnels between Egyptian and Palestinian Rafah as well as increasing the number of watchtowers, installing advanced surveillance cameras and lighting the entire border strip."

