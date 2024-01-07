Iranian guidance on Hamas weapons production found during IDF raid in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday released evidence of Iranian guidance in Hamas weapons' production, found during a raid on an underground facility in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF's Nahal Brigade had operated with precise military intelligence in the Derj Tupah area in the northern Gaza Strip, finding a strategic tunnel shaft belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas.

The brigade fighters, along with special forces, breached the area and found a 328 foot tunnel leading to an underground facility for manufacturing weapons, particularly for precision munitions.

"During the raids, many terrorists were eliminated in the area in short-range battles with the brigade's fighters and in attacks by the brigade's fire complex by remotely manned aircraft and combat helicopters," the IDF described the battles.

IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF statement, elements were found inside the underground facility that prove Hamas terrorists learned under Iranian guidance how to operate and build precision components and strategic weapons and gained technological knowledge in the field.

