How much does Israel's most expensive war cost?

Israel's three-month war against Hamas has costed the national economy approximately 217 billion shekels (about $59,2 billion), Ynet reported on Sunday, which makes operation Iron Sword the most expansive military campaign in the country's history.

The number includes both the military budget as well as a broad spectrum of other spendings, for instance, recovering damage to the civilian infrastructure and compensations paid to Israeli business.

Currently, salaries to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cost Israeli budget approximately 600 million shekels per day, with every reservist recruited until the end of 2024 promised 300 shekels per day.

Costs of compensation to businesses is estimated to have reached tens billions of shekels. However, those expenses are not on the rise as the business operations have returned to almost full activity in most of the country.

Property damage in Israeli communities near the Gaza border is estimated around 15-20 billion shekels. Meanwhile, the sum is on the rise in northern Israeli communities that are caught amid hostilities with Lebanon's Hezbollah, but it is believed to have reached 5-7 billion shekels.

Billions of shekels are also directed to the 125 thousand displaced Israelis who had to leave their homes in northern and southern Israel and who might not be able to return in the months to come. Today, every adult staying at a hotel is said to receive 6,000 shekels per month, every child - 3,000 shekels.

All the expenses are estimated to result in budget cuts in other areas as well as tax rises, followed by decrease of the national standard of life.

