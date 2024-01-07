Israel's former top justice to represent country at The Hague - report

Former Chief Supreme Court Justice Aharon Barak will be part of the legal team tasked with representing Israel at a human rights tribunal at The Hague, where the Jewish state will be fending off charges of "genocidal intent" in the war against Hamas, the Hebrew-language Ynet news site reported on Sunday.

It is understood that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the choice, despite Barak figuring prominently in the Likud campaign against "judicial activism," which accompanied the judicial reform attempted by the Netanyahu government.

The 87-year-old Barak has been active in support of the October 7 hostages, including addressing Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger to demand immediate action. While speaking to the families of the abductees, the former Israeli chief justice said the October 7 massacres by Hamas brought back to him the terrible memory he experienced as a child in the Kovno Ghetto in 1944.